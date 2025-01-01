a woman leaning on a railing looks out to sea with a rainbow-colored scarf. lgtb. pride flag.
Celebrate LGBTQ+ Travel

Queer travel is joyful. That is what we hope readers take away from Afar’s collection of LGBTQ stories. That, in a world where queer existence is increasingly being marginalized and legislated against, the act of hitting the road in a state of joy is, in itself, a radical act. The stories below celebrate LGBTQ people around the world, share ways travelers can tap into queer culture, and help LGBTQ travelers stay safe during their travels.

Japan Has 72 Microseasons. This Couple Wants to Help You Experience Them All from Their Countryside Kitchen
At Mirukashi Salon in Japan, Prairie Stuart-Wolff and Hanako Nakazato offer a model of hospitality and a way of living that centers seasonality.
Driving across blue and red states taught one gay couple a few tips and safety considerations for LGBTQ travelers.
6 Safety Tips My Husband and I Learned Road-Tripping Across the U.S. as a Gay Couple
Whether you’re traveling domestically or internationally, know what to prepare and who to reach out to before you go.
Thailand is just one of many countries that have long been a tourist destination, but now have huge wins in LGBTQ rights.
7 Countries That Are Getting Friendlier for LGBTQ Travelers
From the Caribbean to Africa, travel further for higher public opinion scores and legal wins for the LGBTQ community.
The Unexpected Past—and Present—of Gay Paris
Sally Kohn discovers layers of queerness in the City of Light.
At HAGS in New York City, Fine Dining Goes Queer
Two boundary-pushing chefs have transformed a tiny East Village restaurant into a space that welcomes everyone. The delicious, inventive food is almost secondary.
Where to Find Meaningful LGBTQ Monuments Around the World
Public memorials honoring figures from the LGBTQ community say a lot about a city’s culture and serve as a reminder that coming out can be its own heroic milestone.
How Travel Helped Me Come Out
It took a conference in Brazil, and a few joyful trysts around the world, for me to gain the courage to live life on my terms.
Talking Gender Fluidity, Travel, and a Texas Childhood With Alok Vaid-Menon
The performance artist, writer, and activist travels to remain a perpetual student of the world.
The National Park System Opened Its First LGBTQ Center—in the Most Fitting Place
Gay rights got a big boost after the riots at the Stonewall Inn in NYC’s Greenwich Village. The little bar will make history again this month, when it opens the first LGBTQ visitor center in the National Park System.