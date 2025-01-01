Celebrate LGBTQ+ Travel

Queer travel is joyful. That is what we hope readers take away from Afar’s collection of LGBTQ stories. That, in a world where queer existence is increasingly being marginalized and legislated against, the act of hitting the road in a state of joy is, in itself, a radical act. The stories below celebrate LGBTQ people around the world, share ways travelers can tap into queer culture, and help LGBTQ travelers stay safe during their travels.

