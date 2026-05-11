In this episode of Unpacked, Afar senior editor Jen Choi talks with Tlingit author and journalist Kate Nelson about “Traveling Turtle Island: 14 Epic Indigenous-Led Experiences Across North America,” the story Kate wrote for the fall 2026 Epic Trips issue. They discuss why the package focuses on Native-owned outfitters, how travelers can spot “brownwashing,” why Oklahoma and the Southeast belong on the map, and what America 250 means to Native communities. Kate and Jen also each pick the trip they’d take tomorrow, from horseback riding near Glacier National Park to a jungle and river tour in Chiapas.

Topics discussed in this episode

The origin of “Turtle Island” and why it’s the name for the Afar story

How Kate Nelson became a writer focused on Native stories for non-Native audiences

Why editors should approach Indigenous stories with trust, and how extractive storytelling has harmed Native communities

“Brownwashing": Maya-inspired versus Maya-led, and how to check that a tour is Native-owned

Lessons from reporting in Mexico, where tours may be marketed as Indigenous but aren’t Indigenous-owned

Why Oklahoma, New England, and the Southeast belong on a Native-led travel map

Why not every community wants amplification, and what travelers can do to show up respectfully

Antelope Canyon, the Southwest, and experiencing familiar places through a Native lens

America 250, 20,000 years of human history on this continent, and Kate’s book Rock Art: An American Story

The trips Kate and Jen would take tomorrow: Blackfeet Outfitters near Glacier, and a Chiapas tour led by Silvano

Frequently asked questions

What is “Traveling Turtle Island”?

“Traveling Turtle Island: 14 Epic Indigenous-Led Experiences Across North America” is a story by Kate Nelson in Afar’s fall 2026 Epic Trips issue. It features 14 Indigenous-owned experiences: 9 in the U.S., 3 in Canada, and 2 in Mexico, all created by Indigenous collaborators.

Why is it called Turtle Island?

Kate Nelson explains that many tribal nations share creation stories in which the world was formed on the back of a turtle. Turtle Island is the longstanding name for North America, and she says using it honors Native communities through terms that have significance for them.

What is brownwashing?

Brownwashing is Kate Nelson’s term for profiting from a Native tradition or cultural practice without being Native-owned or Native-led. She gives the example of a tour that is Maya-inspired rather than Maya-led.

How can travelers tell if an experience is truly Native-owned?

Kate recommends doing your homework: check the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association guide, visit the organization’s website and social media pages, and make sure there is a real person behind it, usually affiliated with a specific tribe. She adds that some outfitters have limited websites because their focus is the experience itself.

How should travelers show up respectfully?

Arrive with an open mind, eyes, and heart, ask questions, and remember that tribal nations are sovereign, self-governing nations. Kate says if you are welcomed into a space, feel at home, and if you are not welcomed, that is a guiding North Star that you don’t belong there.

People, places, and resources in this episode

Full transcript

Jen Choi: I’m Jen Choi, senior editor at Afar, and this is Unpacked. Today, we’re talking about a story that appears in the fall issue of the print magazine, all about adventurous trips led by Indigenous-owned outfitters and guides across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. And we’re talking about trekking to a Maya city, jet boat cruising in the deepest river gorge in North America, foraging for a chef-prepared meal. Plus, where and how to do these experiences and why it’s important for travelers to seek them out. As an editor of color and the only one on our small but nimble print magazine team, I’m always thinking about how we decide to tell stories and who gets to tell them.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of America’s independence from British colonial rule. But that history is incredibly complicated, to say the least. For many communities in this country. So I’ve been thinking a lot about what America 250 means, especially for Indigenous peoples. So that’s one of the reasons I commissioned. The story “Traveling Turtle Island: 14 Epic Indigenous-Led Experiences Across North America,” written by our amazing guest today, Kate Nelson. Kate Nelson is a Tlingit author, editor, and journalist. She is the co-author of the cookbook Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America with chef Sean Sherman, which was nominated for a James Beard Award. Kate’s writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, and many, many other places.

Welcome, Kate.

Kate Nelson: Thanks so much for having me.

Jen: Applause. I don’t know. For some reason, I was like, hold for applause.

Kate: We’ll put that in later.

Jen: Yeah, we’ll put it in. We’ll we’ll put it in post. Welcome, Kate. Thank you so much for coming on to Unpacked.

Kate: I’m so happy to be here.

Jen: So a few months ago, I cold emailed Kate because I was looking for a Native American writer to take on an assignment that I’d been tinkering with for this fall 2026 Epic Trips issue. And that link is in the show notes. But before we dive into how that story came together, can you please tell us a little bit about how you became a writer, Kate?

Kate: Yeah. So I was born in Southeast Alaska, which is where my tribe is based. I’m a member of A Tribe Called Tlingit, which I almost always say it that way. And I’m not sure in my mind if it’s like subconsciously A Tribe Called Quest, but A Tribe Called Tlingit. But I grew up in northern Minnesota, and this is, if you can imagine, pre-internet. So magazines and books were how I connected to anything outside of the small farming community I lived in. And from a very early age, I knew that, you know, if that could create a sense of connection for me, I wanted to give that to other people. And I really wanted to work in the lifestyle journalism space, which I was doing here in Minneapolis.

And 2020 rolls around. There’s a lot of turmoil here. You know, a global racial reckoning spirals out after George Floyd is killed. And I think a lot of people stopped and said, what am I doing with my life? What am I doing with my time and talents? And I, at that time was the editor in chief of a lifestyle magazine, very much had made it doing the job I wanted, and I thought, is there more I could be doing? And that’s when I started just it started trickling out some stories about Native communities. And, you know, there was so much interest in it. And it grew and grew and grew. And then I realized that that really was my life’s path and an opportunity to help bring Native topics, often to non-Native audiences with the goal of just creating more understanding empathy across cultures. So that’s what I do pretty much exclusively now. And so I was delighted to get your cold email.

Jen: Well, I wasn’t sure. I thought, oh gosh, you know, she’s very busy. I’m sure. So I was so pleased to hear from you. And it makes sense what you’re talking about, because that’s why I sought you out because of your perspective, your point of view. There was so much that came up in our conversations around putting this package together that just would not fit onto a handful of pages. So I really want to dive into a lot of that. But the first thing I wanted to ask was, do you have concerns when editors reach out to you specifically about Indigenous stories?

Kate: I’m only one person. This only represents me, but my perspective on it is if people want to tell these stories, meaning editors, producers and media outlets, and they’re reaching out to me. As a Native writer, I am thrilled to have that opportunity because it isn’t like there are people banging down my door. You know, oftentimes it happens a lot around Indigenous Peoples Day or Native American Heritage Month. And usually editors are so relieved because they generally haven’t covered Indigenous communities or don’t have inroads or connections into tribal nations. And so I don’t think that, at least for me, that we have sort of the luxury of being skeptical. I will say that, you know, the relationship between Native communities and these institutions, like traditional media, those relationships are really complex. And oftentimes, you know, there was a lot of extractive storytelling, misleading storytelling.

So I see my role as almost sort of like being a liaison between, you know, our communities and then these well-intended editors, producers and media outlets, and hopefully helping bring about some of that healing. And again, I’m only one person, but I will say that I have not had a negative experience. And most of the time, editors are so relieved to say, okay, now we feel like we’re doing it the right way, even if maybe historically we haven’t approached it in quite the same way.

Jen: I’m glad that you mentioned or that you explained it that way. I think it can be complicated around themed themed months. And also what you were saying about extractive storytelling is very interesting because I think, well, it’s a complicated thing, right? Because also as an editor, you get a lot of pitches and sometimes they’re really strong. But because of just the nature of how these industries are created, people don’t have the maybe perfect language to put a pitch together, but they’re from a marginalized community. And so for me, I’m always doing that work of trying to seek out writers. But as someone who is also from marginalized communities.

It’s like I see the other side of it where it’s like, okay, you’re reaching out around this time of the month, you know, and what does that mean? Or in this calendar year? But I’m really thrilled that people are looking to you to tell these stories because especially as someone who’s not a part of these communities, I understand and respect that there’s stuff that is not going to be necessarily shared with me because there’s so much trust to be built. I do want to just talk a little bit about the story itself that you wrote for us. First, just to provide a little bit of context, traveling Turtle Island is the title of this piece for the print version, and your cookbook title has Turtle Island in it. So for those who might not understand what that is, why opt for that term for this story and for storytelling.

Kate: So a lot of different tribal nations have, you know, creation stories. And many believe that the world was formed on the back of a turtle. And not to make it sound like tribes are a monolith, but this is a recurring theme for a lot of oral traditions and the long standing name for North America before it was North America was Turtle Island. So you go across, we call it Indian Country. You go across Indian Country, and people generally know what that term means. And I think it’s just a really nice way to honor, again, Indigenous communities by by speaking in maybe not the actual language because it’s still in English, but using terms and phrases that really have significance for our communities.

Jen: So we highlight 4 experiences in the piece. 9 are US trips, 3 are in Canada and 2 are in Mexico. And what’s really great, I think, is that all the collaborators on this, all the creative collaborators on this project are Indigenous. So we have you. We have Debbie Olsen, who is Métis, who contributed the Canada entries, and Monique Ortman, who is a member of Cherokee Nation, who just really beautiful illustrations and design work on the piece.

Kate: Yeah, the artwork is stunning.

Jen: It’s so cool. And also just we can talk a little bit about that. I mean, just this idea that at first the package we were doing some ideating around where what we wanted to focus on, what you wanted to focus on and having your specialized interests that you bring to it that only you, you know, that you can, that I, that I wouldn’t be able to or any of our staff. So we were looking at balancing the lineup and there was this question of Indigenous-owned companies, Indigenous-led experiences. I’d love for you to talk a little bit about it. For me, I was doing initial research and I was like, okay, this is a little bit more challenging and thought it was going to be. What was your experience like?

Kate: You know, Jen and I get on this initial call and usually those first discussions are, you know, like, here’s how we do work at Afar and here’s how I’m thinking of this package and we talk through those things. And then I was like, all right, here is my experience covering Native communities and how I think we should approach this package because again, there’s no one way to do it. But the way I like to approach it is telling Native stories through a Native lens, because all too often those stories have been misappropriated, or at least at the very least, you know, misconstrued or miscommunicated. And there’s really an ownership and an agency of whether it’s, you know, these individual outfitters or different tribes being able to tell their story. And so early on, when we had this kickoff call, we made the decision that we wanted to focus on Native owned, which is not to say that there aren’t Native led or Co-owned organizations that are doing really good work. But unfortunately, in this space, it’s really on the traveler to do their due diligence because I call it this. This name, for obvious reasons, will probably not catch on, but I call it brownwashing.

It’s this idea of, you know, where you take a, a Native tradition or some cultural practice and you profit from it. Right? So it could be that it’s Maya inspired versus Maya led. And that’s a really important distinction. And there are groups that are doing. And we had to make the hard decision not to include them because we only had so many, so many offerings that we could cover. But there are groups that are co-led by Indigenous individuals. But we decided so that we could feel 100 percent confident in, you know, every experience that we were putting into this package that we wanted to go with Native owned. And how do you discern that there are different organizations?

There’s the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association that keeps a really nice guide, but also I think it’s like doing your homework on anything else. So dig up what you can, you know, go to that organization’s website, go to that person’s Facebook page, social media page, and make sure there’s a real human behind it. You know, that they are usually affiliated with a very specific tribe. And I think it’s tricky, not all of these, which we might get to this, but not all of these outfitters have like a beautiful, fully fleshed out website because they’re usually focused on the, you know, let’s say the horseback riding experiences that they’re offering or the trek through the forest that they’re leading. So I think we also have to give a little bit of grace of, you know, some of these organizations or groups, their marketing is not necessarily their their number one initiative. So it’s a balance of both, right? Can you find a real person who’s connected to a specific community at the base of that experience?

Jen: Yeah. And in fact, for the Mexico entries, we knew we didn’t have expertise in that region, but we both made the effort to reach out to people. This is something that is really important in the due diligence of just being an editor and a writer, reaching out to people on the ground who have familiarity with these communities, have closer bonds and entry points, and making sure that we’re actually giving readers service, that we’re finding these opportunities that are interesting and maybe they don’t have a really great website. I mean, that was a choice that we had to sort of Pursue. And I definitely was like, we, we should include this one, even though it’s got a Yahoo email and doesn’t have an actual website because this is an amazing tour and it supports this Indigenous Maya community that has been there for. It’s a cooperative and you get to see incredible things. But the difficulty too, in Mexico, which is really tricky and I think part of some of the challenges that that you and I came upon was, especially in Mexico, it might be marketed as an Indigenous experience, but it’s not owned by a fully Indigenous community or group or outfitter. And so we did kind of come into these loops occasionally where it’s like, oh, wait, oh, wait, that person actually isn’t Indigenous or the owners, they don’t own it or what. And so speaking to that, you just talk a little bit about how you came to want to focus on these particular stories.

Kate: Yeah. Well, you know, I think that especially when it comes to Indigenous communities here in the US. There are certain places we associate with that. The southwest New Mexico, the Great Plains, the Dakotas and it, it can make it seem as though some of these or, you know, the Pacific Northwest. I can go on and on, but it makes it seem like some of these other areas maybe don’t have Native communities, which there are, whether they’re federally recognized tribes or not, which is a whole nother topic that we probably need an hour to dissect. There are Native communities across this entire country. You know, I wanted to make sure that we were showing, for instance, can we show an experience in the New England area or in the Southeastern Woodlands to get outside of this mindset that, you know, you have to go to New Mexico to get in touch with any Native culture because we all love to travel. That’s why we’re we’re here chatting about this. But you might realize that, you know, you can experience that a lot closer to home.

And, you know, Oklahoma in particular is, is such an important component of Native American history because, you know, it was previously called Indian territory. It was thought of as really undesirable land. And when Native communities were displaced from different parts of the what’s now the US, they were sent to Oklahoma. You have dozens of federally recognized tribes that are sort of sandwiched in, sardined and have these these really small reservations. And their cultures are reflective of the communities and the regions they came from. So that means that it it is this sort of melting pot of Native traditions, and there’s no place like it in this country, on the planet. And it’s really incredible to be able to spend time there and feel the vibrancy of it. And there are, you know, the real journalistic and article producing considerations of, okay, well, what are the types of activities that we want to showcase and how do we make sure that that feels well rounded? You know, so nothing was left out because it wasn’t meaningful. It was more how do we paint a really not complete, not all encompassing, but a really well-rounded picture of what, you know, indigeneity looks like here in the US.

Jen: Was there anything that, like, defied your expectations of what was possible out there. I think that the one thing that was interesting, for example, with Oklahoma possibility, was that we wanted to highlight Oklahoma, but there just wasn’t infrastructure for tourism operations, I guess, for some people. Right? Like it didn’t seem as if there were opportunities there. But I guess like, were there any that defied your expectations of what could be offered?

Kate: Yeah. Well, and I would say there are a lot of great tourism offerings in Oklahoma. I think it was part of the package we wanted to put together to make sure that, you know, no two experiences felt too similar. So I by no means want it to seem like there’s not not great Indigenous tourism for people to experience in Oklahoma. I, I think that one thing to keep in mind, because I think a, a lot of travelers are eager to engage with Native communities, but maybe don’t know how to do that in a way that feels respectful. Which what a great place to start from, right? Let’s be respectful of these communities that we’re not a part of.

And you and I, early on, you know, there was one organization in the Pacific Northwest I’m really close with. I’ve interviewed the owner or the founder in the past, and we thought, ooh, that that could be a great fit. And so I reached out to her and she said, you know, just based on how my mission and work is shifting, I realized that I really want to be focused on just serving my community, which is something that I think, you know, needs to be respected. So that, to me was a good example of we might think that anywhere we go, people are ecstatic to have us there and have us spend our money there. And not every experience is made for like mass consumption. Even though I’m Native, I’m Tlingit, so I belong to a specific tribe from a specific area in Alaska. I don’t expect that. Let’s say if I go to, you know, the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, that that means that just because I’m Native, that I can go be a part of any of their ceremonies, rituals, traditions, I don’t think it defied my expectations. But that was really a good reminder for me that what we’re trying to do is so well intentioned and people respect it and like it, and let’s amplify these Indigenous outfitters. But also, not everyone wants that type of amplification.

Jen: Yeah, I think that’s so true. And that, like you said, they’re serving their own communities. They’ve got work to do. More respect on my part. I very much appreciate that. So I guess generally speaking, what do you hope readers and listeners take away from reading this story? You talked a little bit about the due diligence that goes into looking into experiences and how to balance that respectfully but also inquisitively. What do you hope for readers to take away?

Kate: You know, I hope and this gets back to the imagery is stunning, but the beautiful illustrations that are in this print package because it feels so vibrant, right? It draws you in. And I think there’s such a tendency to think of Native cultures as being stuck in the past, maybe even like picturing them in black and white, which is so far from the truth, because people are here, in my experience, and especially for these outfitters and organizations that are saying like, come on in. If you arrive with, like you said, curiosity, right? So open mind, open eyes, open heart. I think there’s so much that you can learn, and you’ll realize that Native communities are often very eager to welcome people in and to share.

You know, a lot of our worldviews are based on sharing knowledge. It’s not something to to be hoarded, but it has to be a very reciprocal relationship where there’s that mutual respect. And I think because sometimes it’s out of respect, sometimes it’s just out of, I think, maybe anxiety of doing the wrong thing, right, that people keep Native communities at arm’s length, which I think is just such a mistake because there are so many enriching experiences and perspectives that you can experience right here. When we go, let’s say, to foreign countries, right? And we’re really interested in immersing ourselves in Vietnamese culture or whatever it might be. For some reason, we don’t map that onto these tribal nations that share Geography with the United States because they’re all sovereign, meaning, you know, they are self-governing, standalone nations. And I think it’s showing up respectfully. And usually there are as long as it’s done again, with open, you know, mind, heart, eyes, there are no dumb questions. It’s better to have that curiosity and ask and, and just to know that if someone is welcoming you in, you should feel at home there. If you are not welcomed into a space, that probably means that you don’t belong there. And that should sort of be your your guiding North Star.

Jen: You mentioned the Southwest and how that’s often associated as like the, the, not the only, but people often only think about those places in terms of, you know, Native communities first. But some of the entries that we have in the piece are about going to these places in the Southwest from an Indigenous perspective. And so I think for travelers, it could be a really fruitful and important and meaningful experience to go and seek out. Okay, well, I could do this regular tour, or I could do this one where I learn a lot more about this place and what came before.

Kate: Yeah. I’m so glad you brought that up because some of them are, you know, you have to some of the offerings you have to go seek out and maybe you wouldn’t have otherwise gone there. But you know, especially we’re going to go back to the Southwest, but especially if you want to go to Antelope Canyon, I hate to say this, but a lot of people who go there probably, maybe don’t even know that it has Indigenous significance and that there were communities and are communities that this place is so meaningful to. And so it’s both that you could go totally off of your bucket list, meaning you could veer off of that and try something new. Or you could look at, you know, I didn’t realize that I could experience even someplace like New York through a Native lens.

Jen: Yeah. Going back to what I mentioned in the intro about America 250. We only have 4 issues a year for the print magazine. This year is America 250. It is not a simple milestone to celebrate for so many people in this country. You will also be contributing a piece online about this anniversary from the Indigenous perspective. So I guess if you wanted to talk about what that means for you. I’d love to hear.

Kate: Do we have like a couple more hours? No, I’m just kidding. Um, and like you said, you know, I think it’s complex for, for everyone. And there are so many different communities and cultures that make the United States what it is. And that’s what makes it so unique. And that’s why, you know, so many of us really love living here. And also, I think, have a hard time watching when communities are vilified or, or told that they they aren’t American. Because, you know, who really gets to decide that? Again, the Native world, Indian Country, as we like to call it is not a monolith. And so my opinion is different than, you know, 4 people I might be having this conversation with. And that is actually what we delve into in the digital article. And I think that how it especially how it relates to travel and seeing this country and this continent in a different way, it just makes you think of, you know, the fact that 250 is a it’s a big number and human history on this continent dates back at least 20,000 years.

And so you put that in perspective, which I know that’s another book that I contributed to is called Rock Art: An American Story with photographer Stephen Alvarez, who has photographed Indigenous rock art, you know, pictographs, petroglyphs all across the country. And we decided for, for that book that we would just have a timeline. And you don’t even have to say out loud that true quote, American history, meaning, you know, from the United States founding is so short, you just show it on this timeline and you realize that there’s so much more depth and richness by including this rather than excluding it. And, you know, being here in, in Minneapolis, we’ve been through a lot this year. What I think about with America 250 is how do we think about, again, that inclusion and inviting people in instead of, you know, separating them out or looking at what divides us rather than like United States, what unites us? And which is not to say that we don’t have lots of issues that we need to work through, but how can we do it in a way that feels really collaborative and considerate of all the different communities here?

Jen: Definitely. And we have some really beautiful mentions of pictographs and, and rock art that you can see in the package. Is there anything else that you feel like? I really wanted to talk about that in terms of the package?

Kate: No, I think we we hit on it. If people have not had an opportunity to, to go experience Native cultures and communities, this is your invitation. Go do it.

Jen: So one last question from me is if you had to choose one. There’s no favorite child. But if you had to choose one to do tomorrow, any of these experiences, what would it be and why?

Kate: Well, for me, it’s this is very personal. So I’m an equestrian horse girl, you know, from from day one. So there’s a really incredible horseback riding experience with the Blackfeet Outfitters in Montana. And so that one I think would be would be really special because any time that I can combine my, my love of horses with my, you know, deep ties and roots in the Native community, that’s a total win win.

Jen: Yeah, that one’s interesting too, because it’s adjacent to Glacier. So we talk a lot about, okay, where are the parks that are getting overtouristed and how to still explore these beautiful lands? And this is in Badger-Two Medicine. Which is so stunning. And what a gift to be able to go see any of it through these experiences.

Kate: Okay, well, wait. Now. Same. I have to ask you, if you had to pick just one, what adventure would you go on?

Jen: I’ve been dying to go to Chiapas for a very long time. A friend of mine who helped connect me with Silvano, she’s a really involved in the community there and throughout throughout Chiapas and is born and raised there. And she connected us with Silvano. And I would love to go on that tour, which is through a jungle for a portion of it. There’s like a, there’s a boat ride along this river, and you get all this information about the different types of species of animals out there. And then you go to this ancient city in ancient Mesoamerican, uh, religious and political center. And it’s just stunning architectural features. I mean, that feels like a beautiful secret to be able to be invited into, like you were saying. Being an invitation. And it’s just so amazing that these are things that you can just, you have to do a little bit more to find them, but they’re so worth it.

Kate: Well, and that one is really significant, I think, because it, it showcases the past, but it maps the present onto it, which is so important for Native communities. But I think especially in what’s now Mexico, where there can be this assumption that it’s all just quote unquote Mexican. And the idea is, no, let’s uncover what are these really rich cultures that have been alive and thriving for millennia and that you have, you know, proof that you can see with your own eyes and also be standing next to someone who is of this culture. So I think I think that would be a special trip for sure.

Jen: We’ve included links to Kate’s book and her social handles in the show notes, as well as her story Traveling Turtle Island. And if you’re hankering for more interviews with travel writers, visit afar.com and be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok. We are @afarmedia. If you enjoyed today’s exploration, I hope you’ll come back for more great travel stories. Subscribing always makes that easy, and be sure to rate and review the show on your favorite podcast platform. It helps other travelers find it. The podcast is produced by Aislyn Greene and Nikki Galteland with assistance from me, Jen Choi. This podcast is part of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. Visit airwavemedia.com to listen and subscribe to its other fine shows like Culture Kids and The Explorers Podcast.