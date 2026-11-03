America Doesn’t Exist Without Native America: What the U.S. Anniversary Means to Indigenous People

America 250 is a complex anniversary for Native American individuals like me, whose communities have faced systemic oppression, forced relocation, and ongoing discrimination. Like many Americans, I grew up hearing about the First Thanksgiving and other myths in public school. It has taken me decades to unlearn those teachings and instead understand the uncensored, unvarnished truths about Native history.

“Most people learned a version of Native history that ends in the 1800s, like we just disappeared,” says chef Sean Sherman (Oglala Lakota), who is a three-time James Beard Foundation Award winner and a Time 100 honoree for his work revitalizing Indigenous foodways at his Minneapolis restaurant, Indígena by Owamni. “That is so far from the truth, as there are 575 federally recognized tribal nations today, each with its own culture, language, and food. Truly understanding the hardships Indigenous peoples have endured throughout the United States’ short history is how we heal as a nation.”

Although 250 years sounds like a long time, it’s a brief period compared to the duration of Native legacies here in North America—which spans at least 20,000 years, as evidenced by fossilized footprints at New Mexico’s White Sands National Park. The continent is dotted with reminders like this of Indigenous communities’ longstanding stewardship of this place.

Chef Sean Sherman is the creator of the Minneapolis restaurant Indígena by Owamni. Photo by Bill Phelps Studio

“Our connection to the land goes back further than the nation’s founding or the boundaries we’ve been relegated to by the federal government,” says former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), who is currently running for New Mexico governor. “Our knowledge is based on millennia of ancestors caring for landscapes and learning about nature. I believe we should all respect Indigenous knowledge and rely on it to manage our lands and address the climate crisis.”

That need is urgently felt in my birthplace of Alaska, where remote Indigenous communities’ lifeways are threatened by rising temperatures, thawing permafrost, and other climate catastrophes. The northernmost state serves as a bellwether of what’s to come for the rest of the country. Alaska Native model/activist Quannah ChasingHorse (Hän Gwich’in and Sičangu/Oglala Lakota) uses her far-reaching platform to educate about environmental issues and Native rights.

“Before it was ‘America,’ this was Native America,” says ChasingHorse, who grew up near Eagle Village, Alaska. “America 250 symbolizes 250 years of arrogance, greed, and corruption that led to oppression, slavery, and genocide—which many mistakenly believe is a thing of the past. They tried to erase our identity, our cultures, and our languages. But our resilience is unmatched. Our strength is within our bones. Our joy was never stolen from us, unlike everything else.”

Naiomi Glasses is an artist, designer, and model. Photo by Ryan Redcorn for Ralph Lauren

She adds that Native cultures are not a monolith—nor are Native perspectives. Our beliefs are shaped by each unique lived experience, which for Indigenous communities vary greatly based on geography, history, and countless other factors. From the Navajo Nation—the largest Indian reservation in the United States, spanning more than 27,000 square miles—Naiomi Glasses (Diné) shares her culture through her weavings and wearable designs crafted during a first-of-its-kind Ralph Lauren artist-in-residency.

Although Glasses and ChasingHorse are friends and frequent collaborators, their distinct takes on the U.S. anniversary reflect the breadth of nuanced viewpoints. “To me, America’s 250th anniversary symbolizes 250 years of Native history that has helped shape this country,” says Glasses. “It’s not just the history you find in textbooks; it’s the oral history of the many Indigenous nations who existed long before this country was formed, who continue to exist here, and who will continue to thrive into the future.”

That emphasis on the future is a commonality among these Indigenous thought leaders—and among Native communities as a whole, whose worldviews often center around seven-generation thinking. Perhaps that’s the biggest takeaway of all: Instead of reminiscing about the past or fixating on the present, we should turn our collective attention to the future. After all, our actions today determine our children’s and grandchildren’s world tomorrow. What do we want the next 250 years to look like?