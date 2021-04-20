Zebra Slot Canyon Trailhead

Zebra Slot Canyon
To get a taste of Utah’s famed canyoneering opportunities, Zebra Slot provides for a nice insight to what’s possible. The canyon itself can be a little tricky to find so check in with the BLM Visitor Center in Escalante to get a map and current conditions. Located down Hole-in-the-Rock Road south of the town of Escalante, the 5.5-mile round-trip hike starts on an easy rock and sand trail to Harris Wash (a usually dry river bed) in the canyon. Your feet (at the very least) will get wet but seeing the beautiful formations and striped layers of sedimentary rock which give the canyon its name will make you forget any discomfort.