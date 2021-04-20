Where are you going?
Willie Smith's Apple Shed

2064 Huon Hwy, Grove TAS 7109, Australia
Website
| +61 3 6266 4345
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 5pm
Fri 10am - 9pm

This rustic barn turned tasting room, museum and shop highlights Tasmania's apple- and cider-producing heritage, while also serving as the home of Willie Smith’s Organic Cider and Charles Oats Distilling. It offers a delicious food menu, too, featuring the stars of southern Tasmanian produce (Huon cold-smoked salmon, Spring Bay mussels, Summer Hill bread) plus cider pairings. A hive of activity year-round, the Apple Shed really heats up in the Austral winter, when you can sip spiced cider (Willie Smith’s Original plus ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and pimento) during live music on Fridays as well as the first Sunday of the month. Better yet, come for the Huon Valley Mid Winter Festival: a pagan-inspired weekend of music, merriment, and wassailing—scaring nasties out of the orchard to ensure a bumper autumn crop.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

