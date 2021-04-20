The best (seeing more of the files) viewing is from the Zimbabwe side from the Historic Town of Victoria Falls !

The falls enterance is less than a 5 Minute walk from the nice small town of Victoria falls. The main reason to see (which you can hardly see anyway) the Falls from Zambia is if you want to jump into the "Devils Pool" at the top and edge of the falls during low flow season. There is a small part of the falls past the bridge in Zambia that you cant see from Zimbabwe. You can walk across the bridge and pay the Visa fees coming and going to both countries to see the falls from both sides. Also the closest town to the falls from the Zambian side is Livingstone , which is about 2 to 3 miles away, requiring a taxi ride to the falls area. ------ I was at the falls, Zimbabwe side last week May 2 and 3rd 2016. . My third time, but my first during the HIGH FLOW season time, when the entire mile wide falls is completely covering the entire length with flowing water - with no gaps. ****** also was on the Zambia side once to visit the Devil's pool. Search: Victoria Falls - rainbow - Devils pool - Perry King - on flicker to try to find it. ///////////////// There are three 4 an 5 star hotels in Victoria Falls right at the Falls, including the historic British colonial hotel: The Victoria Falls Hotel, (Built in 1904, one of Africa's oldest hotels, and a must see attraction in it's own right)and also The Kingdom Hotel and the llala Lodge. Also nearby is the Indabelly campground and basic cottages for rent. Plus many other fine hotels in and a bit out side town including the highly rated 5 star: Victoria Falls Lodge. ====== So much more can be said, and should have been said about the falls in this slide show article. Perry --- of: Arvada Colorado ---- www.arvadatravel.com