Victoria Falls: Take an incredible experience one step further!

Victoria Falls, referred to by its more descriptive indigenous name Mosi oa-tunya, ("The Smoke that Thunders") is a well known natural wonder. Many overland tours across souther Africa will feature the falls, with a stopping point on the Zimbabwe side of the border due to the greater development of the tourism facilities. What is less well known, however, is that the true awe of the falls is experienced on the Zambian side. For a small visa fee at the border, you can walk across the famous Victoria Falls Bridge to the park on the Zambian side. Here you can take shots such as this, from the swirling waters around the gorge from the base of the falls, known as the "boiling point." Here a bungee jumper is a the nadir of his jump while a cargo train passes over the bridge with the famous Victoria Falls Hotel in the background. View the full album!