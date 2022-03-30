Vermilion Lakes

Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
efc4b890d716f6e6c71faece882eafdb.jpg

View of Vermillion Lakes, Banff, Alberta

Kyle Anstey/age fotostock

efc4b890d716f6e6c71faece882eafdb.jpg

If you buy a souvenir magnet from Banff National Park, there’s a 70 percent chance it’ll feature an image from the Vermilion Lakes. (Yes, that’s a made-up statistic—but you get the point: This spot is beautiful!) Located just under 2.5 kilometers (about 1.5 miles) from the town of Banff, the lakes are accessed via a roadway that is lined with gorgeous views and docks that jut into the lush wetlands. Behold the tranquil reflection of Mount Rundle on the surface of these bodies of water, then stick around until dusk to watch the sky change colors. If it’s wintertime, stay even later and you may catch the aurora borealis during the darkest hours of the night.

By AFAR Editors
