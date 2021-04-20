Una Página en el Sol
Call Olas Altas 399, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
| +52 322 222 3608
Browse for a Beach ReadA Page in the Sun opened over 20 years ago as Puerto Vallarta's first English-language bookstore. Over the years it has expanded to include a café serving coffee made from beans grown in Mexico's Sierra Madre mountains, as well as bakery treats like homemade bread and brownies. The store also hosts a number of events, including readings, poetry nights, and live music.
But, of course, books still remain the heart of the business, and visitors can find everything from the latest release to literary classics.