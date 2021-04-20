The Lake House at Ferry Point Inn 100 Lower Bay Rd, Sanbornton, NH 03269, USA

The Historic Lake House at Ferry Point The Lake House at Ferry Point on Lake Winnisquam is in Sanbornton, New Hampshire. We were staying at this B&B for a couple of days as we explored the Lakes Region.



The house is over 200 years old and has been lovingly restored to its former glory. It used to be the summer home of the Pillsbury family. It is the only lake front B&B in the region and is across the road from Lake Winnisquam. The view is one of quiet beauty..the house on a rise, the point across the road with its gazebo, dock, the little sandy beach, the hills and mountains in the distance.



No detail has been overlooked by John and Cindy Becker, the innkeepers. As we walked into the welcoming foyer, we were met by John who showed us around the breakfast room, and living room with its bookcases and large hidden TV. The front porch has comfortable wicker furniture in which to relax and enjoy yourself.



John took us up to our room. Each room is named after an area lake. There are 9 rooms. Our room had a huge four-poster bed with a sitting area. John showed us the "Welcome Basket" of goodies...razor, tooth paste, tooth brushes, maple popcorn, buffalo sticks, candy rocks, and bottles of water.



The bathroom had fluffy white towels, a blow dryer, orange scented Tarocco shampoo, condition, and moisturizer.



Breakfasts are created by John and are yummy. He also has cookies available all the time.



You can tell that John, Cindy, and their children love this house and enjoy their guests.



Info:new-hampshire-inn.com