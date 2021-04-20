Mazatlan 32 Del Mar

Surfing and Boogie Boarding Mexico is full of beach tourism destination and well-known surf spots. Mazatlan is not particularly well known for either of these (it's known as more of a cultural destination) but that doesn't mean that they don't exist there. The city of Mazatlan itself has several breaks with consistent waves (check out this list of breaks: http://www.mazatlansurfcenter.com/surf-news/surf-news-where.html) in the city, and tons more if you don't mind driving a bit. Since Mazatlan isn't a huge surf destination the waves are rarely crowded, which is great if, like me, you'd rather spend your day on good waves instead of sitting in lineups for great ones.