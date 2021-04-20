Where are you going?
Mazatlan

32 Del Mar
Surfing and Boogie Boarding Mazatlan Mexico

Surfing and Boogie Boarding

Mexico is full of beach tourism destination and well-known surf spots. Mazatlan is not particularly well known for either of these (it's known as more of a cultural destination) but that doesn't mean that they don't exist there. The city of Mazatlan itself has several breaks with consistent waves (check out this list of breaks: http://www.mazatlansurfcenter.com/surf-news/surf-news-where.html) in the city, and tons more if you don't mind driving a bit. Since Mazatlan isn't a huge surf destination the waves are rarely crowded, which is great if, like me, you'd rather spend your day on good waves instead of sitting in lineups for great ones.
By Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
