The Art Gallery at NYU Abu Dhabi

Just a few short years after its opening, the NYUAD Art Gallery has made its presence known on Abu Dhabi‘s growing contemporary-art scene, with its unexpected exhibitions by students, local artists, and international creators like Chinese sculptor Ai Weiwei and Syrian-born Diana al-Hadid (Phantom Limb). The gallery hosts plenty of events, too, like an interactive spray-paint-art experience and the Seed, a “live-music, video, dance, and spoken-word performance mash-up.” After viewing whatever’s currently on display, be sure to stop by the new Blacksmith Coffee Company on campus for an espresso. The gallery space is easily accessible at the front of the NYUAD campus on Saadiyat Island, and admission is free.