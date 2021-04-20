Terminus Pub and More Strada George Enescu 5, București 010301, Romania

More info Sun 12pm - 2am Tue - Sat 1pm - 12am

Terminus Pub&More Terminus Pub is a great place for having a few drinks(Many drinks,actually, haha)for dancing,they have sexy and beautiful dancers(I would say sexy as F,even though I'm a girl...).

The alcohol is good,the prices too.It's full most of the time,especially during autumn,winter and spring time.Don't miss this one if you;re in town!!!It's worth it.Oh...I've almost forgot,Wednesday night is striptease night....TOTALLY worth it!!