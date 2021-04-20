Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Terminus Pub and More

Strada George Enescu 5, București 010301, Romania
Website
| +40 730 555 222
Terminus Pub&More Bucharest Romania
Terminus Pub&More Bucharest Romania
Terminus Pub&More Bucharest Romania
Terminus Pub&More Bucharest Romania

More info

Sun 12pm - 2am
Tue - Sat 1pm - 12am

Terminus Pub&More

Terminus Pub is a great place for having a few drinks(Many drinks,actually, haha)for dancing,they have sexy and beautiful dancers(I would say sexy as F,even though I'm a girl...).
The alcohol is good,the prices too.It's full most of the time,especially during autumn,winter and spring time.Don't miss this one if you;re in town!!!It's worth it.Oh...I've almost forgot,Wednesday night is striptease night....TOTALLY worth it!!
By Carla Dominguez

More Recommendations

Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Terminus Pub&More

Well...here's another picture with the entrance of this pub,it's an English style pub,located very central( near to Radisson Hotel) and by the way this one right here has a history behind,15 years old.Love it.Check this out!!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points