Terminus Pub and More
Strada George Enescu 5, București 010301, Romania
| +40 730 555 222
Sun 12pm - 2am
Tue - Sat 1pm - 12am
Terminus Pub&MoreTerminus Pub is a great place for having a few drinks(Many drinks,actually, haha)for dancing,they have sexy and beautiful dancers(I would say sexy as F,even though I'm a girl...).
The alcohol is good,the prices too.It's full most of the time,especially during autumn,winter and spring time.Don't miss this one if you;re in town!!!It's worth it.Oh...I've almost forgot,Wednesday night is striptease night....TOTALLY worth it!!
almost 7 years ago
Terminus Pub&More
Well...here's another picture with the entrance of this pub,it's an English style pub,located very central( near to Radisson Hotel) and by the way this one right here has a history behind,15 years old.Love it.Check this out!!