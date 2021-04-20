Where are you going?
Bazaar

Strada Covaci 10, București 030096, Romania
Website
| +40 721 999 999
A nice festival in The Old Town of Bucharest. Bucharest Romania
Les tentations gourmandes Bucharest Romania
A culinary tour at Bazaar,Bucharest Bucharest Romania
Fire and Drums Bucharest Romania
Playing with fire Bucharest Romania
Hot summer night in Bucharest Bucharest Romania

Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Sat 10am - 4am

A nice festival in The Old Town of Bucharest.

Since I've moved in this town I felt the good vibrations of some streets and some places like this The old town.Great!
By Carla Dominguez

Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Hot summer night in Bucharest

Okay,let's say a few words about this place called Bazaar,first: it's the largest lounge-club in the Old Town of Bucharest,it looks great inside-outside,the music is great.Good vibes in generally,I love it.
Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Playing with fire

The Halloween Party at Bazaar club in Bucharest,it was awesome and lasted 3 nights.Amazing show and beautiful people!!
Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Fire and Drums

This place has something that makes you wanna come back,the sound of the drums and the fire player,great combination.Makes you feel alive like you should feel on a weekend night.
Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

A culinary tour at Bazaar,Bucharest

A culinary tour at Bazaar;this nice and funny guy works at www.e-Restaurant.ro, and he came at Bazaar to try some delicious things.
Don't miss this interesting place,(a mix of restaurant,club,lounge) called Bazaar,located in the Old Town of Bucharest! Great food,good prices.
Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Les tentations gourmandes

Rice pudding with home-made strawberry's jam and mashed Oreo biscuits.
....Excuse me while I take a bite!

