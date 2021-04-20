Bazaar
Strada Covaci 10, București 030096, Romania
| +40 721 999 999
Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Sat 10am - 4am
A nice festival in The Old Town of Bucharest.Since I've moved in this town I felt the good vibrations of some streets and some places like this The old town.Great!
almost 7 years ago
Hot summer night in Bucharest
Okay,let's say a few words about this place called Bazaar,first: it's the largest lounge-club in the Old Town of Bucharest,it looks great inside-outside,the music is great.Good vibes in generally,I love it.
almost 7 years ago
Playing with fire
The Halloween Party at Bazaar club in Bucharest,it was awesome and lasted 3 nights.Amazing show and beautiful people!!
almost 7 years ago
Fire and Drums
This place has something that makes you wanna come back,the sound of the drums and the fire player,great combination.Makes you feel alive like you should feel on a weekend night.
almost 7 years ago
A culinary tour at Bazaar,Bucharest
A culinary tour at Bazaar;this nice and funny guy works at www.e-Restaurant.ro, and he came at Bazaar to try some delicious things.
Don't miss this interesting place,(a mix of restaurant,club,lounge) called Bazaar,located in the Old Town of Bucharest! Great food,good prices.
almost 7 years ago
Les tentations gourmandes
Rice pudding with home-made strawberry's jam and mashed Oreo biscuits.
....Excuse me while I take a bite!
....Excuse me while I take a bite!