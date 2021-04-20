Where are you going?
Tarangire Treetops

Tanzania
Website
| +255 27 254 0630
Tarangire Treetops

Built amid the limbs of baobab trees (some of which are a thousand years old), Tarangire Treetops is a rather special safari lodge just outside Tarangire National Park, a lovely park of mountain ridges, river valleys, wetlands, and elephant migratory paths. Baobabs have marvelous thick trunks and spindly boughs; the lodges are wrapped around these trees high enough that the branches jut through the thatched roofs. Each guest room has its own outdoor shower, for a wild wake-up wash in the morning, and wraparound decks to take in the views of sunrise, sunset, and the watering hole where thirsty elephants and antelope stop by for a drink.
By Harriet Constable , AFAR Local Expert

