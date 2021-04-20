Where are you going?
Website
Sunset Dam is one of the best places to watch the sun go down in Kruger National Park. It’s also an excellent spot to see hippos, crocodiles, and birds, as it separates a portion of the Sabie River into a small watering hole. Located just a few minutes from the Lower Sabie Rest Camp, it’s popular with overnight guests as well as wildlife photographers. Pack a couple of Savanna Dry ciders and some biltong and get there early to watch the sun set on another beautiful day in South Africa. Just don’t forget your binoculars.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
