Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

St. Stephen’s Cathedral

Place d'Armes, 57000 Metz, France
Website
| +33 3 87 36 12 01
St. Stephen’s Cathedral France

More info

Sun 2pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 5:30pm

St. Stephen’s Cathedral

It may have taken 300 years—plus the unification of two churches—to build St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Metz, but the Gothic masterpiece is one of Europe’s tallest churches (at 140 feet) and boasts more stained glass than any other cathedral in the world (70,000 square feet, to be exact). In fact, St. Stephen’s has so much stained glass that it was nicknamed La Lanterne du Bon Dieu, or God’s Lantern. When visiting (entry is free), look for the windows by famed artists Jacques Villon and Marc Chagall. Afterward, walk a few steps to Place d’Armes in the Old Town, where outdoor cafés and restaurants abound and, during Christmas, a market takes over the arcade.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points