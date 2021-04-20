Samaná Bay

One of the Most Special Towns in the Dominican

Officially, the town is known as Santa Barbara de Samana, or sometimes Samana City, or even just Samana. It's also the name for the pretty bay, the peninsula and the province... so if you decide to go to Samana, you'll pretty much be there no matter where you actually are!



Samana Bay is the site of a January-March influx of Humpback Whales, and often you can see them breaching from shore, or even from the famous bridge. Other wildlife in the bay includes frigate birds and pelicans, especially on the protected side in Los Haitises National Park.