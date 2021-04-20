Where are you going?
Saint-Sauveur Cathedral

34 Place des Martyrs-de-la-Résistance, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
| +33 4 42 23 45 65
St. Sauveur Cathedral France

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

St. Sauveur Cathedral

One of France’s national monuments, the St. Sauveur Cathedral in Aix-en-Provence occupies the site of a 1st-century Roman forum and, according to legend, a temple to Apollo. Upon approaching the church, you’ll immediately notice its varied architecture—there’s a 12th-century Romanesque gate adjoining a Roman wall; an enormous, intricately carved Gothic gate from the 15th and 16th centuries; and a bell tower that was erected between 1323 and 1425. Inside, three naves of different styles (Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque) flank an octagonal font, which rests on a stand dating back to the 5th century. As with many sites in Aix, you can scan a QR code with your smartphone and download an audio guide to learn more about the cathedral, including its 12th-century cloister and baptistery.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

