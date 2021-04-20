Risnjak National Park
Tucked away in the mountainous region of Gorski Kotar between the Adriatic coast and continental Croatia, Risnjak National Park is named after the lynx (ris
in Croatian) that roams its wooded wilderness. The park is also home to bears and wolves (though it’s unlikely you’ll spot them) as well as a variety of birds, reptiles, insects, and butterflies. Starting from the village of Crni Lug, set off on a thrilling safari with a park ranger down wildlife trails in the Lazac area, or take a more low-key trek toward the source of the Kupa River. For the ultimate adventure, hike one of the park’s imposing peaks, like Veliki Risnjak (5,013 feet above sea level) or the rocky Snježnik (4,940 feet).