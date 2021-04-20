Where are you going?
Rincon Corobici

1
Website
Raft Río Tenorio Corobicí Costa Rica

Raft Río Tenorio

When Costa Rica became known internationally as a top ecotourism destination, one of the activities most commonly promoted in advertisements was whitewater rafting. That's because the country has many rivers that thread across varied landscapes, including jungles and rain forests.

In Guanacaste, there are several options for whitewater rafting excursions, including at least one for intermediate rafters. A 2.5-hour trip on the Rio Tenorio takes rafters on a wild ride that includes a 12-foot drop through Class V waters.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

