Yoga with Trea Heapes at Pure Camping

Wake up to the dawn at Pure Camping, and then come out of your tent to do the sun salutation in yoga class with Trea Heapes. Trea’s peaceful yoga studio, on the campground, is a converted cow shed, now with a vaulted pine ceiling and skylights. "Nature is basic elements--earth, air and space, and yoga is about developing spaciousness and clarity and calm," she says, and stretching on the cozy fleece blanket on the yoga mat helps you do just that. She teaches Satyananda technique to group classes and also by appointment. Classes are 10 Euro for a group class and 30 Euro for a private class. Phone: 065 9057953 info@purecamping.ie

