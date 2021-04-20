Purecamping
Purecamping, Querrin, Co. Clare, V15 F602, Ireland
| +353 65 905 7953
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 1pm, 4pm - 8pm
Pure CampingAn eco-campground in the Loop Head peninsula, Pure Camping features “glamping”—aka glamorous camping—in pre-erected canvas bell tents. Sleep in a cozy futon bed, stoke the cast iron stone in your tent if it’s chilly, and wake to a silver-pink dawn overlooking the Shannon River. The campsite features the warm and helpful Trea and Kevin Heapes, who run the site, a sauna, a wood-fired pizza oven, and yoga with Trea in the on-site yoga studio. Rates range from 25 Euro/night for an unfurnished bell tent and 100 Euro/night for a furnished tent that sleeps 6. Phone: 065 9057953. Email: info@purecamping.ie
Yoga with Trea Heapes at Pure Camping
Wake up to the dawn at Pure Camping, and then come out of your tent to do the sun salutation in yoga class with Trea Heapes. Trea’s peaceful yoga studio, on the campground, is a converted cow shed, now with a vaulted pine ceiling and skylights. "Nature is basic elements--earth, air and space, and yoga is about developing spaciousness and clarity and calm," she says, and stretching on the cozy fleece blanket on the yoga mat helps you do just that. She teaches Satyananda technique to group classes and also by appointment. Classes are 10 Euro for a group class and 30 Euro for a private class. Phone: 065 9057953 info@purecamping.ie