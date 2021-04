Prospect Hill Park

Hike to Scenic Views

There are surprisingly two summits in this park, located on the western side of Waltham. Known as Big Prospect and Little Prospect, the hills are 485 and 435 feet respectively, and provide excellent views of Boston . If the weather is clear, you may be able to see Mt. Monadnock, in New Hampshire, and as you meander along the wooded trails, you’ll also be able to enjoy plenty of flora, fauna, and even some classic New England stone walls.