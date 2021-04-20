Prospect Hill Park
314 Totten Pond Rd
+1 781-314-3475
Hike to Scenic ViewsThere are surprisingly two summits in this park, located on the western side of Waltham. Known as Big Prospect and Little Prospect, the hills are 485 and 435 feet respectively, and provide excellent views of Boston. If the weather is clear, you may be able to see Mt. Monadnock, in New Hampshire, and as you meander along the wooded trails, you’ll also be able to enjoy plenty of flora, fauna, and even some classic New England stone walls.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Fabulous Fall Foliage
Prospect Hill Park is more than 250 acres of natural woodlands with walking trails. During the fall the leaves change color, making it a gorgeous display that's perfect for photographers.