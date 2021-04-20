Where are you going?
Princeton Doll & Toy Museum

8 Somerset St, Hopewell, NJ 08525, USA
| +1 609-333-8600
All Dolled up in Princeton

Mon, Fri, Sat 10am - 5pm

All Dolled up in Princeton

Four hundred years of playful history—that's the purview of the Princeton Doll and Toy Museum, which has a collection of antique dolls and toys from the United States and abroad. Among its holdings are a rare papier-mâché clapper doll and papier-mâché ladies, as well as a "stump doll" that is believed to be nearly 600 years old.

In addition to dolls and vintage toys, the museum exhibits feature miniature doll house rooms and all sorts of doll accessories. A research library, gift shop, and appraisal and restoration services are also on-site.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo

