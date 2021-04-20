Plomari
Plomari, Greece
Photo by Candice Walsh
Plomari, the Ouzo Capital of GreeceConsidered to be the "ouzo capital of the world," Plomari even has an annual Ouzo Festival.
Take some time to walk around the tiny town, visiting the tavernas and meeting the locals. Most of them tend to be very interested in your visit, as Lesvos does not get a great deal of tourism from the western countries. There are a handful of pebble beaches nearby, and you'll notice most of the houses have covered balconies extending into the street from the second-floor.