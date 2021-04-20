Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Plomari

Plomari, Greece
Plomari, the Ouzo Capital of Greece Plomari Greece

Plomari, the Ouzo Capital of Greece

Considered to be the "ouzo capital of the world," Plomari even has an annual Ouzo Festival.

Take some time to walk around the tiny town, visiting the tavernas and meeting the locals. Most of them tend to be very interested in your visit, as Lesvos does not get a great deal of tourism from the western countries. There are a handful of pebble beaches nearby, and you'll notice most of the houses have covered balconies extending into the street from the second-floor.
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points