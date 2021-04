Plaça de la Mare de Déu Plaça de la Verge, València, Valencia, Spain

Placa culture in old Valencia Take a quick break from sightseeing, and enjoy an afternoon cocktail in the Placa de la Mare de Deu. Join the locals in this ‘placa culture’ – relax as you watch school children stroll by on their walk home, say hi to the neighborhood dog that patrols the square, or just meet and mingle with the residents of this incredibly friendly hidden gem of a city.