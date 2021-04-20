Pâtisserie Lilou
15 Rue Ambroise Fafard
The Sweet Flavors of CharlevoixNew York and London may be the unofficial capitals of cupcakes but I swear Lilou Pâtisserie in Baie Saint Paul is better. Way better.
The bakery is owned by two young women passionate about the art of baking and would definitely give Cake Boss a run for his money. The service is warm, welcoming, sincere and the smiles are always free. They offer a vast selection of sweets, from cupcakes to full-5-tiered cakes to macarons and cookies, among others - which just makes the selecting process that much more complicated.
I particularly recommend the maple butter cupcake - you can thank me later. What better way to celebrate Quebec's traditions than with maple delicacies?