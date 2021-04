Pâtisserie Lilou

The Sweet Flavors of Charlevoix

New York and London may be the unofficial capitals of cupcakes but I swear Lilou Pâtisserie in Baie Saint Paul is better. Way better.The bakery is owned by two young women passionate about the art of baking and would definitely give Cake Boss a run for his money. The service is warm, welcoming, sincere and the smiles are always free. They offer a vast selection of sweets, from cupcakes to full-5-tiered cakes to macarons and cookies, among others - which just makes the selecting process that much more complicated.I particularly recommend the maple butter cupcake - you can thank me later. What better way to celebrate Quebec's traditions than with maple delicacies?