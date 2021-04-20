Where are you going?
Omaha Beach

1 North West Anchorage, Omaha Beach 0946, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-422 7551
Beached As Omaha Beach New Zealand

Beached As

The postcard-perfect sandy white Omaha Beach is only 10min away from the township of Matakana. Its calm waters make it a favourite for water skiers; there's a good boat ramp to launch your fishing expedition from; and surf lifesavers patrol it over summer making it very family-friendly. Nearby are shops to stock up on those all important provisions - like sun tan lotion and water to keep you safe in the blazing hot Sun.
[Photo: bookabach.co.nz]
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

