Omaha Beach 1 North West Anchorage, Omaha Beach 0946, New Zealand

Beached As The postcard-perfect sandy white Omaha Beach is only 10min away from the township of Matakana. Its calm waters make it a favourite for water skiers; there's a good boat ramp to launch your fishing expedition from; and surf lifesavers patrol it over summer making it very family-friendly. Nearby are shops to stock up on those all important provisions - like sun tan lotion and water to keep you safe in the blazing hot Sun.

[Photo: bookabach.co.nz]