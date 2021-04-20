Where are you going?
Ojców National Park

Ojców 9, 32-045 Sułoszowa, Poland
| +48 12 389 20 05
Small in size but not in beauty, Ojców National Park is an easy drive from Kraków. Here, visitors find white limestone rock formations carved into fantastic shapes by the Prądnik River. The river also molded hundreds of caves, which are now home to 15 different species of bats. After exploring the park, drive through the surrounding area to see picturesque castles like the well-preserved Pieskowa Skała, which is part of Poland’s Trail of the Eagle’s Nests (a chain of 25 medieval castles). The Ojców Valley is also famous for its trout fisheries, so be sure to stop by one of the local restaurants, where you can enjoy fresh fish at an outdoor table in the summer.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

