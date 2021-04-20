Northern Velebit National Park
The youngest of Croatia’s eight national parks, Northern Velebit features spellbinding landscapes full of unique plant species and wildlife. A hike up any one of the dozens of marked mountain trails ends in sweeping views of the Adriatic, its islands, and the rugged valleys of the Lika region. From the Velika Kosa peak, visitors can take the steep trail down to the Velebit Botanical Garden, which is home to some 300 species of local flora, including the yellow-flowered Velebit degenia and the magenta-hued Velebit pink. Another fun way to explore the park is to bike along the extensive network of gravel and paved roads, taking in the incredible scenery from two wheels.