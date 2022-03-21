North Shore Surfing

Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
3310ad310b07e18829c85da4b08e59c1.jpg

Hawaii, Kelly Slater surfing small green curling wave, smooth interior

Vince Cavatio/age fotostock

3310ad310b07e18829c85da4b08e59c1.jpg

One of surfing’s most famous sites, the North Shore churns out giant walls of water for world-class riders each winter. When the wave faces loom to around 30 to 40 feet at Waimea Bay, the Super Bowl of surfing kicks off. The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational honors the area’s first official lifeguard, a waterman who died trying to save his crew members when the voyaging canoe Hokule’a overturned in 1978. From May to September, beginners can book lessons and venture into smaller, gentler swells to join the Hawaiian heartbeat. Don’t despair during calmer periods: The bay still has good snorkeling and a popular cliff-jumping spot (signs warn against taking the plunge, but enthusiasts—sometimes dozens at a time—cheerfully ignore it, making for a dramatic spectacle).

More From AFAR
Close up of a mans hand holding a phone with the Lyft app open
Trending News
How to Earn Airline Miles on Lyft Rides
Vermont storm 2022
Trending News
Arctic Front Threatens to Disrupt Holiday Travel as Temperatures Plummet
Amtrak Airo train exterior image
Trains
Amtrak Offers First Look at Its New Fleet of Trains
People sitting on a ski lift in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Winter Sports
Epic, Ikon, or Independent: How to Find the Best Multi-Resort Ski Pass
The Salon Jupiter in the Musée National Picasso-Paris
Art + Culture
Paris’s Picasso Museum Will Offer 2 Special Exhibits to Honor the Artist’s Life
A woman in a hotel rooms looks out a window in an illustration by Melanie Lambrick
Tips + News
How to Set (Actually) Meaningful Travel Resolutions for 2023
Load More