Nagaya
This Michelin-starred restaurant is legendary among local gastronomes for its unusual but delicious mix of European and Japanese cuisine. Opened in 2003, the spot is named for head chef Yoshizumi Nagaya, who studied with the famous Toshiro Kandagawa in Osaka—and is the only Japanese chef in Germany with a Michelin star. The restaurant’s unfussy, Zen-like interior helps keep the focus on the food, which goes way beyond sushi to gourmet dishes like Wagyu and Kobe beef, foie gras, and octopus tempura. For a bit of everything, opt for one of the tasting menus, which go up to 12 courses, as well as a bottle from the fantastic wine or sake lists. And if you can’t score a reservation, try Nagaya’s more-casual sister restaurant, Yoshu by Nagaya, which is just around the corner.