Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nagaya

Klosterstraße 42, 40211 Düsseldorf, Germany
Website
| +49 211 8639636
Nagaya Dusseldorf Germany

More info

Tue - Sat 12pm - 2pm, 7pm - 10pm

Nagaya

This Michelin-starred restaurant is legendary among local gastronomes for its unusual but delicious mix of European and Japanese cuisine. Opened in 2003, the spot is named for head chef Yoshizumi Nagaya, who studied with the famous Toshiro Kandagawa in Osaka—and is the only Japanese chef in Germany with a Michelin star. The restaurant’s unfussy, Zen-like interior helps keep the focus on the food, which goes way beyond sushi to gourmet dishes like Wagyu and Kobe beef, foie gras, and octopus tempura. For a bit of everything, opt for one of the tasting menus, which go up to 12 courses, as well as a bottle from the fantastic wine or sake lists. And if you can’t score a reservation, try Nagaya’s more-casual sister restaurant, Yoshu by Nagaya, which is just around the corner.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points