K21 Ständehaus

Ständehausstraße 1, 40217 Düsseldorf, Germany
Website
| +49 211 8381204
K21 Ständehaus Dusseldorf Germany

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 6pm

The former seat of the Parliament of North Rhine–Westphalia, this grand neo-Renaissance building is known for its cutting-edge art exhibitions. Originally designed by architect Julius Raschdorff and renovated by Munich firm Kiessler & Partner (who added the eye-catching domed roof composed of almost 2,000 sheets of glass), the venue is part of the greater Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen collection, but focuses specifically on works created after the 1980s. As a result, visitors can expect to find large-scale film and video installations, site-specific works, and shows by contemporary heavy hitters like Bill Viola, Nam June Paik, and Andreas Gursky, shown on a rotating basis across the building’s four connected wings. If you visit the museum with kids, be sure to check out the fun, interactive In Orbit installation by Tomás Saraceno.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

