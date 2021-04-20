K21 Ständehaus
The former seat of the Parliament of North Rhine–Westphalia, this grand neo-Renaissance building is known for its cutting-edge art exhibitions. Originally designed by architect Julius Raschdorff and renovated by Munich firm Kiessler & Partner (who added the eye-catching domed roof composed of almost 2,000 sheets of glass), the venue is part of the greater Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen collection, but focuses specifically on works created after the 1980s. As a result, visitors can expect to find large-scale film and video installations, site-specific works, and shows by contemporary heavy hitters like Bill Viola, Nam June Paik, and Andreas Gursky, shown on a rotating basis across the building’s four connected wings. If you visit the museum with kids, be sure to check out the fun, interactive In Orbit
installation by Tomás Saraceno.