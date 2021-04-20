Museo Dolores Olmedo

Mexico City has a colorful legacy of art and architecture. Today, museum buildings are often impressive landmarks on their own. Here's a place where art and design align. Dolores Olmedo first modeled for artist Diego Rivera when she was 20. At her 8-acre estate, now the Museo Dolores Olmedo, visitors find one of the world’s largest collections of Rivera paintings, drawings, and lithographs as well as 25 pieces by his wife, Frida Kahlo.