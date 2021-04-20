Museo Dolores Olmedo
Av Mexico 5843, La Noria, 16030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5555 0891
Photo by Nattan Guzmán
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Museo Dolores OlmedoArt patroness and businesswoman Dolores Olmedo Patiño lived at this Xochimilco area estate that became a museum in the 1990s. An impressive ode to Mexican identity, the MDO features a wowza collection of Riveras, and Kahlos, alongside pre-Hispanic and Mexican folk art. The treasures shine amid an extraordinary setting that includes dramatic gardens and lots of critters, particularly peafowl and hairless xolo dogs. Families love weekend visits that often include special arts activities for the wee ones.
Museo Dolores Olmedo
Mexico City has a colorful legacy of art and architecture. Today, museum buildings are often impressive landmarks on their own. Here's a place where art and design align. Dolores Olmedo first modeled for artist Diego Rivera when she was 20. At her 8-acre estate, now the Museo Dolores Olmedo, visitors find one of the world’s largest collections of Rivera paintings, drawings, and lithographs as well as 25 pieces by his wife, Frida Kahlo.