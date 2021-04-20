Where are you going?
Moho River

Moho River, Belize
Kayak the Moho River Toledo Belize

Kayak the Moho River

The clean, gently flowing Moho River is an ideal place for kayakers of all levels to experience natural Belize and to see a different perspective of the country. An abundant animal population including turtles and iguanas and many different kinds of birds is visible along the river. Boon Creek is a small village that’s best accessed by boat; a sunken bridge whose origins aren’t entirely known is also visible and Kite’s Hill is an easy climb that provides a little change of pace from the journey up or down the river. Kayak rentals are available for free to guests of Cotton Tree Lodge but non-guests can rent them at a rate of $5 per hour. Traditional wooden dugout canoes are also available.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

