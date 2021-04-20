Kayak the Moho River
The clean, gently flowing Moho River is an ideal place for kayakers of all levels to experience natural Belize
and to see a different perspective of the country. An abundant animal population including turtles and iguanas and many different kinds of birds is visible along the river. Boon Creek is a small village that’s best accessed by boat; a sunken bridge whose origins aren’t entirely known is also visible and Kite’s Hill is an easy climb that provides a little change of pace from the journey up or down the river. Kayak rentals are available for free to guests of Cotton Tree Lodge but non-guests can rent them at a rate of $5 per hour. Traditional wooden dugout canoes are also available.