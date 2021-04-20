Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery
The largest number of American soldiers who died in Europe, mostly in World War I, rest here at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, 80 miles northwest of Metz. Across more than 130 acres, visitors will find row upon humbling row of headstones—14,246 in all—that lead to a chapel where the American flag hangs alongside those of its allies. Renovated in 2016, the visitor center offers an in-depth look at the Meuse-Argonne Offensive through personal stories, photos, and films. When you’re done touring the cemetery, walk to the nearby Romagne ’14–’18 museum for even more stories of heroism and heartbreak.