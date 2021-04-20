Where are you going?
Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery

D123, 55110 Romagne-Sous-Montfaucon, France
Website
| +33 3 29 85 14 18
The largest number of American soldiers who died in Europe, mostly in World War I, rest here at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, 80 miles northwest of Metz. Across more than 130 acres, visitors will find row upon humbling row of headstones—14,246 in all—that lead to a chapel where the American flag hangs alongside those of its allies. Renovated in 2016, the visitor center offers an in-depth look at the Meuse-Argonne Offensive through personal stories, photos, and films. When you’re done touring the cemetery, walk to the nearby Romagne ’14–’18 museum for even more stories of heroism and heartbreak.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

