Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mercado Central, San Jose

Avenida Central
+506 2547 6104
Mercado Central Costa Rica

Mercado Central

They say if you really want to know what a country is all about, you should go to its markets. A great example of this maxim can be found at San Jose’s Mercado Central, which sprawls across an entire city block and is a state-designated cultural landmark. Stalls, set along narrow aisles, sell meat and fish, cheese, artisanal crafts, clay pottery, grains, natural remedies, shoes, and traditional costumes. Look for the stalls that locals call sodas: These informal restaurants, truly Tica treasures, serve Costa Rican staples like the best olla de carne (beef and vegetable stew) you ever tasted. This multihued market is a must-visit.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail