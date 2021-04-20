Mayfield Lavender Farm
23 Croydon Lane
| +44 7503 877707
More info
Sun 11:58pm - 12am
A taste of Provence in LondonThis year both of us desperately wanted to visit Provence in South France to witness the gazillion lavender farms. For some reason we could not, and boy were we disappointed. Not for long.
Enter Mayfield Lavender Farm. This 25-acre farm is located just 15 miles from Central London, yet it feels like a different world. We could smell the fragrant lavender even before entering the farm – once in, it was a sight to behold. Rows upon rows of mauve and purple lavender, shining in the sun, made for a dreamy picture. The buzzing of bumble bees was a bit unnerving to begin with, but we soon realised that they were not interested in us!
Bang in the middle of the endless rows of lavender are rustic picnic tables for you to enjoy a few beers and food. And to top it all there is a quaint little café that sells fairy cakes and lavender flavoured ice cream – How could we resist?
The farm makes for a perfect day trip from London when you want a change from the alleys and cafes of the city. Make sure your camera’s battery is fully-charged. We ended up spending hours towards the end of the day clicking pictures – the lavender stems were their resplendent best then. It’s fairly easy to get to the farm from Central London – take the Southern rail from London Bridge towards Tattenham Corner and get off at Woodmansterne. From there, take a quick ride on bus 166 and get off at “Oaks Park”. Entrance to the farm is free.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Light on lavender
Who would have thought that there will be lilting rows of lavender within a few miles of London? Close to the village of Banstead, somewhere within Croydon and Epsom is a lavender farm called Mayfield. Between June and early September, the fields shine in the sun and is swept by the rains. Best time to lose yourself here!