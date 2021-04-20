Where are you going?
Margravial Opera House

Opernstraße 14, 95444 Bayreuth, Germany
Website
| +49 921 7596922
Margravial Opera House Bayreuth Germany

Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm

Bayreuth’s majestic Margravial Opera House, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2012, is one of Germany’s finest examples of Baroque court-theater architecture. Commissioned in the 18th century by Margravine Wilhelmine of Brandenburg-Bayreuth—daughter of the Prussian king and sister of Frederick the Great, and a talented musician in her own right—the theater was designed by renowned Italian architect Giuseppe Galli Bibiena, who modeled it after the opera houses of Vienna and Dresden. Today, it’s the only existing venue where opera fans can enjoy an authentic Baroque experience, complete with the original wood and canvas materials in the auditorium. Other highlights include a large stage portal framed by columns, detailed sculptures in the loge, and impressive 3-D paintings created as backdrops.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

