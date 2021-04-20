Manshausen
For centuries a bustling fishing outpost in the far northwest corner of Norway, the private island of Manhausen is now a go-to destination for outdoor enthusiasts as well as home to the world’s largest population of sea eagles. Three of the four simple wood-and-glass cabins cantilever over crystalline waters, while one sits on a low ridge above, but all enjoy 270-degree views through floor-to-ceiling windows and residential-style layouts, with two bedrooms, small kitchen areas, and sitting areas for gazing out at the sea. Budget-minded visitors can book a sleeping alcove on the second floor of the Exploration Loft, which includes a communal shower, kitchen, and bathroom. Meals are served in the renovated main house where, on the second floor, guests can peruse renowned polar explorer and owner Børge Ousland’s personal collection of books in the library after an active day of kayaking, diving, fishing, or rock climbing.