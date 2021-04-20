Łazienki Park 01-999 Warsaw, Poland

Photo courtesy of F. Kwiatkowski/ City of Warsaw

Łazienki Park An elegant park commissioned in the late 18th century by King Stanisław August Poniatowski, Łazienki is one of the most charming areas of Warsaw. The focal point of the park is the magnificent Palace on the Island (also called the Palace on the Water), which is modeled on Villa Borghese and served as the royal summer residence. Around it, swans glide gracefully on the lake, peacocks spread their dazzling tail feathers, and red squirrels are more than happy to take nuts directly from the palm of your hand. When visiting, be sure to check out the park’s famous statue, the Chopin Memorial, which shows the composer seated under a willow tree with the wind in his hair. To further pay your respects, stop by in summer, when the park regularly hosts outdoor Chopin concerts.