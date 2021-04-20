Where are you going?
Łazienki Park

01-999 Warsaw, Poland
Website
Łazienki Park

An elegant park commissioned in the late 18th century by King Stanisław August Poniatowski, Łazienki is one of the most charming areas of Warsaw. The focal point of the park is the magnificent Palace on the Island (also called the Palace on the Water), which is modeled on Villa Borghese and served as the royal summer residence. Around it, swans glide gracefully on the lake, peacocks spread their dazzling tail feathers, and red squirrels are more than happy to take nuts directly from the palm of your hand. When visiting, be sure to check out the park’s famous statue, the Chopin Memorial, which shows the composer seated under a willow tree with the wind in his hair. To further pay your respects, stop by in summer, when the park regularly hosts outdoor Chopin concerts.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Green, Old, Beautiful

The area of today's Royal Łazienki Gardens equals to 76ha. The Palace on the Isle constructed in 1689 is only one of many old buildings in the park. It is better to visit park during the weekdays, weekend is overcrowded.
Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Lazienki Park

Łazienki Królewskie is a Palace-Garden complex the most beautiful planned area in Warsaw. 76 hectares of nature, right in the city center. Łazienki performs a variety of functions: it is a museum, a place of cultural, scientific and entertainment events, and a favourite place for walks.

