Lady Bird Johnson Grove Trail

Lady Bird Johnson Grove
All the redwood trees in the parks can start to blend together, making it hard for any one area to stand out. But Lady Bird Johnson Grove will. There's a reason Johnson gave her name to this patch of enchanting tall trees and rolling fog. What makes the grove unique is that you drive uphill to get to the trailhead. Most of the groves in the park are in lowland areas, but the elevation at this one means you often find yourself among the clouds as the mist bounds in around the trees. The trail loop is about 1.5 miles and fairly flat. It's especially appealing for kids, who want to be a part of the nature experience but aren't always ready for more-strenuous hikes. Once you pass the dedication plaque, you'll be fairly secluded among the vegetation—even though this grove actually isn't far from the Thomas H. Kuchel Visitor Center.