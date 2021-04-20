Karia Bel Hotel
| +90 252 456 2056
Reflective MorningI took this image the first morning I woke up at the Karia Bel' Hotel in Bozburun, Turkey (a small, quiet town of about 2000). The Aegean Sea was like glass, so still. There was a perfect reflection of the sailboat. It was a moment!
almost 7 years ago
Stay: "It's Like You Put the Sun in the Bed"
While staying at Karia Bel Hotel in Bozburun for the 2nd time, I photographed for the hotel owner a bit. I was staying in what was probably the best room as it has this huge deck and this wonderful bed for catching an afternoon siesta. As the sun was sinking in the sky, I noticed how nice the light was on the netting. The beautiful warm, golden glow. When I showed the image to Beliz, the owner of Karia Bel, she said, "Oh, it's like you put the sun in the bed." Every time I look at this image I hear my hostess' Turkish accented English saying this. Karia Bel is the best stay I have ever had.
almost 7 years ago
Stay and Enjoy the View
Karia Bel Hotel in the little town of Bozburun, Turkey also has Karia Bel Beach House which is a small house available for rent. Just around the bend by boat from Karia Bel Hotel, this nice house with it's huge terrace and fabulous views is a great place to kick your feet up, relax and watch the world (and the boats and clouds) go by. There isn't much to do in Bozburun, but that's why it is such a special place. You can recharge your batteries and get off the grid, enjoying the peace and quiet. It really is bliss.
almost 7 years ago
The Best Stay...Ever
I have raved about this small boutique hotel, Karia Bel, located right on the Aegean Sea in the town of Bozburun, Turkey. This hotel was a holiday home from the mid-80's until 2009 when Beliz, the owner of the hotel and daughter of the man who built the original house, created Karia Bel. It is heavenly. The sun deck is the gathering point for the guests. Breakfast and dinner are served here (and are included in the price). Beliz is a fabulous hostess who will treat you like family. Her staff are amazing, seeing that you have everything you need. I stayed there 3 times over the course of 3 months. Beliz and I are now friends. It is the best place I have ever stayed. The perfect blend: unpretentious, simple elegance, natural, peaceful. If I were to pick a place and call it paradise, this would be it.
almost 7 years ago
Blissful Stay in Bozburun
The Karia Bel' Hotel, in the quiet town of Bozburun, Turkey, is a place to recharge. Beliz, the hotel owner, welcomes you like family, and her staff takes good care of you. The sun deck is also the boat dock. There is no road to the Karia Bel' so you are brought by boat from the harbor area in town to this lovely boutique hotel that sits just outside of town right on the Aegean Sea. The views are amazing, the food is delicious (breakfast and dinner are included) and the rooms are beautiful, all with a balcony that overlook the turquoise sea. You can take a gullet cruise around the area or just simply sit on the sun deck and watch the world go by. It is natural, quiet and peaceful. A fabulous play to stay for a while...