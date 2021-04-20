Karia Bel Hotel

The Best Stay...Ever

I have raved about this small boutique hotel, Karia Bel, located right on the Aegean Sea in the town of Bozburun, Turkey. This hotel was a holiday home from the mid-80's until 2009 when Beliz, the owner of the hotel and daughter of the man who built the original house, created Karia Bel. It is heavenly. The sun deck is the gathering point for the guests. Breakfast and dinner are served here (and are included in the price). Beliz is a fabulous hostess who will treat you like family. Her staff are amazing, seeing that you have everything you need. I stayed there 3 times over the course of 3 months. Beliz and I are now friends. It is the best place I have ever stayed. The perfect blend: unpretentious, simple elegance, natural, peaceful. If I were to pick a place and call it paradise, this would be it.