Jardin des Deux Rives
67000 Strasbourg, France
Photo by Shutterstock.com
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
Jardin des Deux RivesWith 350 miles of bikes paths, Strasbourg is one of the most cyclable cities in France. To experience it for yourself, head to the Jardin des Deux Rives (Two Shores Garden), a 370-acre, transboundary green space that opened in 2004 as a symbol of peace between France and Germany. Here, the Pont de l’Europe (Europe Bridge) crosses the Rhine to connect Strasbourg and Kehl, meaning you can bike through two countries in one day.
Rent a bike from Vélhop, Strasbourg’s bike-sharing initiative, which offers short- or long-term use of regular, electric, and even tandem bikes. Once you’re signed up for the service, you can grab a bike at one of the automatic stations around the city, or stop by a Vélhop shop, where you can also get a helmet—and advice from real people.