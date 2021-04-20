Ivy Green
300 N Commons St W, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA
| +1 256-383-4066
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 4pm
Miracle at Ivy GreenThe life and times of Helen Keller are preserved, as well as dramatised at an annual summer festival, at her birthplace and childhood home, Ivy Green in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Built in 1820 by Keller's grandparents, the home and birthplace cottage are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Original furnishings of the Keller family decorate the museum alongside hundreds of personal mementos, books and gifts from Keller's travels and lectures around the globe. Born healthy in 1880, she suffered the illness that left her blind and deaf at 19 months. The water pump where she had her epiphany with "miracle worker" Anne Sullivan about the meaning of words, dramatised in numerous Hollywood films, is on display at the landmark that now commemorates the woman who went on to graduate cum laude from Radcliffe and to lecture worldwide for the betterment of blind and deaf people.