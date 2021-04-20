Hotel Chateau Clery Rue du Château, 62360 Hesdin-l'Abbé, France

A Chateau Stay near France's Opal Coast In the tiny village of Hesdin-l'Abbé, not far from the bustling centre of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, you'll find the Chateau Cléry.



This 18th century Chateau was once the summer home of nobility, but now you can be treated like a royal at the Cléry Hotel.



The Chateau has retained some of its period charm, particularly in the common areas. The rooms are modern and spacious with luxuriously large bathtubs.



Guests can choose from saying in the chateau itself or one of the many cottages and out-buildings surrounding it. There is also a modern gym and spa facility on-site and the restaurant is so good, I've given it its own highlight!



Take time to stroll through the kitchen garden and wooded parkland, say hello to the friendly ducks, and relax with a drink on the sunny lawn.



For my full review and more photos: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/hotel-chateau-clery-boulogne-france/