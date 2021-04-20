Hola Arepa
3501 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
| +1 612-345-5583
Sat, Sun 10am - 12am
Tue - Fri 3pm - 12am
Gracias, Hola ArepaThis food truck turned restaurant, both of which are painted in their signature turquoise color, delights with their twist on the Venezuelan arepa, a mini sandwich of messy goodness. Corn cakes are griddled and stuffed with a mix of flavorful meat like slow-roasted pork or chorizo sausage, black beans, veggies, cheese and salsa. To top it off, they’re served with a side of thick and creamy yuca fries.
With its outdoor bar and deck filled with colorful chairs, Hola Arepa could easily fit into Miami's Design District or Venice Beach—really, any place with palm trees. Matching the aesthetic: The Aviso, a fizzy, slightly herbaceous cocktail made with gin, sparkling wine, Alpine genepy, and house-made mango-tonka-bean bitters. In 2018, watch for Hai Hai, a Southeast Asian spot from owners Birk Stefan Grudem and Christina Nguyen that will also highlight Grudem's drinks.