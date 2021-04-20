Hola Arepa 3501 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA

Sat, Sun 10am - 12am Tue - Fri 3pm - 12am

Gracias, Hola Arepa This food truck turned restaurant, both of which are painted in their signature turquoise color, delights with their twist on the Venezuelan arepa, a mini sandwich of messy goodness. Corn cakes are griddled and stuffed with a mix of flavorful meat like slow-roasted pork or chorizo sausage, black beans, veggies, cheese and salsa. To top it off, they’re served with a side of thick and creamy yuca fries.