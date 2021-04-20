Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hell’s Backbone Grill

20 Utah 12
Website
| +1 435-335-7464
Hell’s Backbone Grill Tonalea Arizona United States
Hell’s Backbone Grill Tonalea Arizona United States
Hell’s Backbone Grill Tonalea Arizona United States
Hell’s Backbone Grill Tonalea Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 2pm, 5pm - 9pm

Hell’s Backbone Grill

If you don’t think dinner reservations are necessary in a little hamlet with a population of 225, think again. An award-winning spot in Boulder, Hell’s Backbone Grill has been consistently packed since its opening in 1999. Here, chef-owners Jen Castle and Blake Spalding are known for their excellent food as well as the way they grow, source, cook, and serve their ingredients, many of which come from their own six-acre farm just south of town. Their frequently changing menu can be described as American (meat loaf, roasted chicken with buttermilk biscuits), but also is known to include Southwestern fare like pozole and quesadillas. It’s worth basing your Southern Utah trip in the town of Boulder just to try Hell’s Backbone—just remember the farm-to-table cuisine here is in high demand, so definitely call ahead.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Mary McIntyre
almost 7 years ago

Hell’s Backbone Grill

You can read about how delicious Hell's Backbone's food is in Sunset, Oprah, Bon Appetit, the NYTimes..the list goes on.. or you could take a road-trip and check it out for yourself. I suggest the latter. The menu changes seasonally, according to what is available from the restaurant farm located a 5-minute drive from where you eat dinner (or breakfast). Favorites are the Backbone Salad, Goat cheese fondue, and Jenchiladas or Skillet Trout followed by a Chocolate Chile Cream Pot or Panna Cotta. The best kept secret are the black-pepper biscuits that are served with sage butter soon after you sit down... they alone are worth the drive! Located next to the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and near Capitol Reef National Park. The area abounds with wonderful hiking and camping.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points