Hell’s Backbone Grill
20 Utah 12
| +1 435-335-7464
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 2pm, 5pm - 9pm
Hell’s Backbone GrillIf you don’t think dinner reservations are necessary in a little hamlet with a population of 225, think again. An award-winning spot in Boulder, Hell’s Backbone Grill has been consistently packed since its opening in 1999. Here, chef-owners Jen Castle and Blake Spalding are known for their excellent food as well as the way they grow, source, cook, and serve their ingredients, many of which come from their own six-acre farm just south of town. Their frequently changing menu can be described as American (meat loaf, roasted chicken with buttermilk biscuits), but also is known to include Southwestern fare like pozole and quesadillas. It’s worth basing your Southern Utah trip in the town of Boulder just to try Hell’s Backbone—just remember the farm-to-table cuisine here is in high demand, so definitely call ahead.
You can read about how delicious Hell's Backbone's food is in Sunset, Oprah, Bon Appetit, the NYTimes..the list goes on.. or you could take a road-trip and check it out for yourself. I suggest the latter. The menu changes seasonally, according to what is available from the restaurant farm located a 5-minute drive from where you eat dinner (or breakfast). Favorites are the Backbone Salad, Goat cheese fondue, and Jenchiladas or Skillet Trout followed by a Chocolate Chile Cream Pot or Panna Cotta. The best kept secret are the black-pepper biscuits that are served with sage butter soon after you sit down... they alone are worth the drive! Located next to the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and near Capitol Reef National Park. The area abounds with wonderful hiking and camping.