Hell’s Backbone Grill

If you don’t think dinner reservations are necessary in a little hamlet with a population of 225, think again. An award-winning spot in Boulder, Hell’s Backbone Grill has been consistently packed since its opening in 1999. Here, chef-owners Jen Castle and Blake Spalding are known for their excellent food as well as the way they grow, source, cook, and serve their ingredients, many of which come from their own six-acre farm just south of town. Their frequently changing menu can be described as American (meat loaf, roasted chicken with buttermilk biscuits), but also is known to include Southwestern fare like pozole and quesadillas. It’s worth basing your Southern Utah trip in the town of Boulder just to try Hell’s Backbone—just remember the farm-to-table cuisine here is in high demand, so definitely call ahead.