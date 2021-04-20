Where are you going?
H4-2, South Africa
This region between the Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie rest camps is known for being chock-full of wildlife. It’s also one of the best places to drive if you’ve come to Kruger to spot white rhinos—as grazers, they love the wide-open grasslands found in this part of the park. Also keep your eyes peeled for impalas, baboons, and southern ground hornbill birds, as well as predators like leopards and lions as you drive closer to Crocodile Bridge Rest Camp. If you’ve rented an SUV and are itching to get off the tar, try the S82, a gravel road that runs parallel to H4-2.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
