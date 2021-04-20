Grace Cafayate Polo Grounds Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Gaúchos Grace Under Cafayate Sunset I'm on the fringe of a perfectly manicured polo field, flanked by the jagged steeples of the Calchaquí Valley mountains. Gaúchos speed lithe steeds up and down the green, while postcard-perfect vines, row upon row, pull my eyes toward the not-too-distant sand dunes. I'm gobsmacked by my surroundings, and furrow an eyebrow as a thought occurs to me: I've been exploring Grace Cafayate and the La Estancia de Cafayate property for a little more than 24 hours, and haven't once thought about leaving the property. I can say with confidence that this is the first time this has happened to me. This idyllic parcel of land has exactly what I want in an escape: epic natural grandeur; peace and quiet; luxurious accommodations; five-star dining; a polo field and the largest golf course in South America; and wine. Bottomless barrels of wine.